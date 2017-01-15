8th annual Polar Plunge returning to western KY

Two men have each been sentenced to nearly 12 years in federal prison for an armored car robbery that was among the biggest heists ever in St. Louis.
Southeast Missouri State University now reports 51 confirmed cases of students with mumps.
United Airlines executives say it's too soon to know if last week's dragging of a man off a plane is hurting ticket sales. The chief executive says no one will be fired over the incident.
While many 19 year olds are just getting started on their future careers, one Heartland teenager juggles a handful of roles in the community, one being an elected official.
The Chaffee Industrial Arts Big Furious George robotics team is going to the FIRST World Championship in St. Louis in late April.
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.
The search for Steve Stephens is over. According to Pennsylvania State Police Steve Stephens was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in white Ford Fusion on Buffalo Road.
The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."
Police say a man shot and killed three people on the streets of downtown Fresno on Tuesday, shouting "God is great" in Arabic during at least one of the slayings and later telling police that he hates white people.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
The White House said the program is currently undercutting American workers by bringing in cheaper labor and said some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.
A 12-year-old Virginia girl stopped a carjacker from stealing her mom’s car and abducting her younger sister.
