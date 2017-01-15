8th annual Polar Plunge returning to western KY

The 8th annual Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics is set to be held in Gilbertsville, KY on Saturday, February 18.

For a pledge of $75, or $50 for those between ages 6 and 18, participants will take the plunge into frigid Kentucky Lake to raise money for the Special Olympics. Those who do will receive an official Polar Plunge T-shirt and Polar Bear Club Certificate. Those who manage to raise more money will be eligible for even more prizes.

One change coming to this year's plunge is the Polar Triple Crown Challenge, which consists of three challenges: the Polar 5k, the traditional dock jump-in, and the new "run-in" from the old beach area.

There's even an opportunity to help out without taking the plunge, by registering as "Too Chicken to Plunge", a title which also receives special fundraising prizes.

It all starts on Friday, February 17, with the Polar Plunge 5k packet pick-up and early check-in from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center.

On Saturday, the 5k Race Day check-in will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. Polar Plunge check-ins will be from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., with opening ceremonies and a traditional costume contest running from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The plunge starts at 11:30 a.m. and will run until about 1 p.m.

More than 500 people are expected to participate and registration is already underway.

For more information click here. You can also contact Laura Miller, West Regional Director, at (270)-293-9054 or via email at lmiller@soky.org.

