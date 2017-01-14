Osage Center to host annual father/daughter dance

The annual Father/Daughter dance at the Osage Centre will take place Saturday, February 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All dads are invited to bring their daughters to make special memories and dance the night away.

This year's theme is "Under the Sea".

Tickets are on sale now at the Arena Building or Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. The cost is $25 per couple. Each additional daughter is $8. If you register after February 12 ticket prices are $30. Tickets will also be sold on the day of the event for $35.

Pizza, hamburgers, appetizers and drinks will be complimentary with paid admission.

5x7 pictures will also be available for purchase provided by Cheekwood Studios.

