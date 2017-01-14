Polar plunge to benefit Special Olympics returns to Kentucky Lake

The polar plunge to benefit the Special Olympics returns to western Kentucky for its eighth year at the Kentucky Dam Village State Park on Saturday Feb. 18.

More than 500 are expected to return to the park and take a frigid dip in Kentucky Lake. The plunge works just like a walk-a-thon with people raising a bare minimum of $75 ($50 for those between the ages of six and 18) to earn the right to plunge. Each participant receives an official Polar Plunge T-shirt and Polar Bear Club Certificate. Those who raise more money can earn even better rewards.

This year people will have the option of trying the new Polar Triple Crown Challenge. The challenge consists of participants completing three challenges:

Polar 5k

The traditional “Jump-In” from a dock

A “Run-In” from the old beach area.

However, participants can choose to do just one the events.

Prizes will be given to top fundraising individuals and top fundraising groups, and there will also be a costume contest. People who want to support the polar plunge, but not jump or run can register as “Too Chicken to Plunge” to help raise money. They will receive a special "Too Chicken to Plunge" T-shirt and are eligible for all other fundraising prizes.

Events begin on Friday, February 17, with Polar Plunge 5k packet pick up and Polar Plunge Early check-in from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center. Participants can turn in all remaining money, get their number and/or wristband they will need to participate on Saturday and pick up their T-shirt and select other fundraising prizes while avoiding lines on the day of the plunge.

Check-in for the Polar Plunge 5k Race Day will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. with the race scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Check-in for the plunge will be from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., with opening ceremonies and a costume contest from 10:45 am until 11:30 am. The plunge will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. and is expected to run until about 1 p.m.

For more information about the polar plunge you can contact Laura Miller, West Regional Director, at (270)-293-9054 or via e-mail at lmiller@soky.org.

