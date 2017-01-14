KY 1255/Bonds Road in McCracken Co. closed due to water over roadway

As of 8:30 p.m. Saturday, KY 1255/Bonds Road in McCracken County is still closed due to water covering the roadway.

The road is closed between the two and three mile markers.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route and to not attempt to drive around the barriers or through the water.

The road will remain closed until the water level drops from the roadway.

