KY woman arrested on multiple drug charges

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, a Kentucky woman is facing multiple drug charges after she was found to be under the influence while in the presence of her three children.

Deputies were dispatched to a safe house in Mayfield after receiving a call reporting a female at the location was under the influence of unknown substance while others were caring for her three children, ages, 4, 5 and 3 months old.

Upon arrival, deputies observed Candyce P. Champion, 25, of Grand Rivers, outside smoking. It was determined that, during an interview, Champion had taken un-prescribed medication earlier in the morning. Deputies also found medication that Champion had been attempting to hide.

It was also determined that Champion had an outstanding warrant for her arrest in Metropolis, IL.

Champion was taken into custody and Livingston Co. Office of Department of Social Services was contacted and the children were turned over to family.

She is charged with the following:

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense

Possession of Prescription Not in Proper Container

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Fugitive From Justice from Another State

