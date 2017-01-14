KY woman arrested on multiple drug charges

At the Cape Girardeau City council meeting on Monday, April 17, the city took a vote on a moratorium over possible shipping container homes in Cape Girardeau, Missouri city limits.
A Mississippi County man is facing a felony assault charge following a Good Friday incident investigated by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.
McCracken County Public Library Homebound/Outreach Coordinator Cathy Edwards won the 2017 Kentucky Public Library Association’s James Harrison Award for Outstanding Bookmobile/Outreach Services.
A Cape Girardeau man is charged with two felonies after allegedly firing a gun in the air multiple times after a fight.
A family in Poplar Bluff, MO got quite the surprise after Tabitha Schroeder tricked them into what they thought was a new video challenge.
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street.
