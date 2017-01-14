1/15/17 - New Year's Theme

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Did you make a New Year’s resolution? A lot of us try to set goals involving our health. But if you’re like me, most of these resolutions are forgotten by the first of February. Work and family often leave us with no time to break a sweat, and that new treadmill turns into a great place to hang your shirts.

Maybe it’s time to exchange that New Year’s resolution for a New Year’s theme that you can stick to all year long. My theme for 2017 is to have more fun. Here’s four fun and healthy ideas for the new year:

--Number 1: Try a new sport. Ever heard of Pickleball? It’s a paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels. The rules are simple and easy to learn. I’ve played this with my daughter and it’s a blast and a heck of a workout. Check around at some local gyms and there's a good chance you can find a Pickleball game near you.

--Number 2: Take a dance lesson. Wouldn’t it be cool to dance your way into shape? Now this one is a challenge for most guys but believe me, taking a dance lesson with your wife or friend will be a lot of fun. It’s not hard and most studios offer classes from ballroom to west coast swing.

--Number 3: Try Martial Arts. This one may not be for everyone but it’s something everyone in the family can do together. That's a huge benefit. Plus, who doesn’t need better self-defense skills.

--Number 4: Take a cooking Class. If you’re like me, you like to eat, so why not learn to fix healthier meals? You can find a healthy cooking class offered through an area gym, hospital, or college.

Whether it’s one of these ideas or one of your own, let’s all commit to a year of being healthy and having more fun in 2017! I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint.

