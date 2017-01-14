Carbondale PD: 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign a success

The City of Carbondale Police Department spent this holiday season trying to keep drunk drivers off the road as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

From December 16 through January 1, the police department arrested two drivers who had blood alcohol concentrations over the legal limit of 0.08.

In addition, 13 drivers and passengers received citations for not wearing seat belts.

Two arrests were made for offenders driving on suspended or revoked driver’s licenses, two were cited for drug offenses and one person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

“To help Illinois drive zero fatalities to reality, we warned party goers to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs or face the consequences if they did and thankfully most listened to that warning,” Sergeant Amber Ronchetto said. “Offenders now realize their actions have serous and potentially fatal consequences, and we hope the numbers we arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs continue to decline.”

