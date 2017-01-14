Cardinals to move along with caravan event and Winter Warm-up ac - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cardinals to move along with caravan event and Winter Warm-up activities

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they will move forward with both the Cardinals Caravans and Winter Warm-Up activities scheduled for Sunday, January 15 and Monday, January 16.

The Cardinals made the decision to confirm both events after consulting with the National Weather Service and representatives of the Missouri and Illinois Departments of Transportation. 

For a complete schedule of the Winter Warm-Up, fans should click here. For more details about the Cardinals Caravan events fans should click here.

