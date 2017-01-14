Cardinals to move along with caravan event and Winter Warm-up activities

The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they will move forward with both the Cardinals Caravans and Winter Warm-Up activities scheduled for Sunday, January 15 and Monday, January 16.

The Cardinals made the decision to confirm both events after consulting with the National Weather Service and representatives of the Missouri and Illinois Departments of Transportation.

For a complete schedule of the Winter Warm-Up, fans should click here. For more details about the Cardinals Caravan events fans should click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.