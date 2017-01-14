Cardinals to move along with caravan event and Winter Warm-up activities

Greg Bird busted out of his slump with a long home run that began a perfect night at the plate, and Michael Pineda pitched the New York Yankees past the staggering St. Louis Cardinals 9-3 on Sunday for their...
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.
Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have begun their sixth day of deliberations.
