74-year-old woman found dead following house fire in Madison Co., MO

A Madison Co., Missouri woman is dead after a fire at her home Friday night.

It happened after 11 p.m. when Cherokee Pass firefighters were called out to a structure fire in Madison County on Road 415.

Upon arrival, the single story wood framed house was fully engulfed. Fire crews worked to extinguished the fire before they were able to enter the home, where they found the body of an elderly woman, identified as Lucille Francis, 74.

Cherokee Pass Fire Chief Bill Starke added that Francis had two family members there that were visiting her. They were able to break out a bedroom window and escape before the fire reached them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with the Missouri State Fire Marshal, and the cause of death is under investigation with the Madison County Coroner's Office.

