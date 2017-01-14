Cape Air cancels 21 flights due to weather conditions

McCracken County Public Library Homebound/Outreach Coordinator Cathy Edwards won the 2017 Kentucky Public Library Association’s James Harrison Award for Outstanding Bookmobile/Outreach Services.
At the Cape Girardeau City council meeting on Monday, April 17, the city took a vote on a moratorium over possible shipping container homes in Cape Girardeau, Missouri city limits.
A Cape Girardeau man is charged with two felonies after allegedly firing a gun in the air multiple times after a fight.
A family in Poplar Bluff, MO got quite the surprise after Tabitha Schroeder tricked them into what they thought was a new video challenge.
A Mississippi County man is facing a felony assault charge following a Good Friday incident investigated by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
A Washington mother says she couldn't believe the less-than-compassionate note allegedly left to her by a UPS driver who accidentally killed her family dog by backing over him.
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street.
It's always a relief to find out that the noises in your house are not being made by a home intruder looking to burglarize your home. Finding out that it's actually an alligator, however, doesn't do much to calm the nerves.
Judge Thomas Low praised Keith Vallejo, who was being sentenced for sex crimes against two relatives.
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.
