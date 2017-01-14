Cape Air cancels 21 flights due to weather conditions

Due to weather conditions, Cape Air has canceled 21 flights today in the Midwest Region.

One of the flights that is canceled is out of Cape Girardeau to St. Louis.

Two flights out of St. Louis going to Quincy, IL are canceled.

Passengers who had flights canceled are told to keep in contact with Cape Air for any questions they may have.

Passengers can also keep track of their flights on Cape Air's website.

