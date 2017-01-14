Woman injured after rear-ending car on wet road in McCracken Co., KY

A Mississippi County man is facing a felony assault charge following a Good Friday incident investigated by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.
Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to the other side. Well, turtles want to get to the other side of the road, too. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is encouraging motorists to brake for turtles crossing the road.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has scheduled three open house meetings to present data on crappie from Wappapello Lake as well as collect comments from Wappapello anglers.
Missouri lawmakers are considering a bill to give student journalists more freedom by restricting the types of content school administrators could censor.
Some local leaders in Kentucky want to build a drug rehab center to hopefully reduce a county jail's overcrowding problem.
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
It's always a relief to find out that the noises in your house are not being made by a home intruder looking to burglarize your home. Finding out that it's actually an alligator, however, doesn't do much to calm the nerves.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.
With some 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, drug companies are racing to find alternatives to stem the epidemic.
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.
Two westbound lanes are back open on I-20 after all lanes were previously closed between Candler Road and Gresham Road in DeKalb County when the interstate buckled.
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street.
