Woman injured after rear-ending car on wet road in McCracken Co., KY

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the intersection of Cairo Road and Crestview in response to an injury crash on Saturday.

This occurred on 01/14/2017 at 11:14 AM.

The investigation revealed that at around 11:14 a.m., Haley R. Wilson, 18, of Paducah, was traveling east on Cairo Road.

As Wilson approached the intersection of Crestview, she was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of a vehicle that was stopped to make a turn, driven by Christopher C. Roberts, 20, of Paducah.

Wilson was transported to Lourdes Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries. Officials say wet roads were a contributing factor in the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.