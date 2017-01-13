Downed power line temporarily closes portion of Rte. 13 in Carbo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Downed power line temporarily closes portion of Rte. 13 in Carbondale, IL

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A section of Route 13 near the 51 Interchange in Carbondale, Ill. was temporarily reduced to one lane on Friday night.

Witnesses say a street light fell down onto the road, with a power line on it.

It was soon repaired and traffic resumed.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly