Downed power line temporarily closes portion of Rte. 13 in Carbondale, IL

A home in Cairo has significant damage after catching fire twice Saturday morning.
A home in Cairo has significant damage after catching fire twice Saturday morning.
Th Jackson County Sheriff's Office would like to inform the citizens of Jackson County, Illinois and surrounding areas of a problem with their non emergency line.
Th Jackson County Sheriff's Office would like to inform the citizens of Jackson County, Illinois and surrounding areas of a problem with their non emergency line.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale will celebrate Earth Day by bringing chemistry and support for science to the community.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale will celebrate Earth Day by bringing chemistry and support for science to the community.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale, a prime viewing location and site of NASA’s global webcast of the August 21 total solar eclipse, is inviting educators from around the region to participate in a NASA webinar series focusing on eclipse instruction.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale, a prime viewing location and site of NASA’s global webcast of the August 21 total solar eclipse, is inviting educators from around the region to participate in a NASA webinar series focusing on eclipse instruction.
On Sunday April 16 at 2:57 a.m. officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department and Illinois State Police responded to the Hucks Convenience Store on Benton Road, for a report of an armed robbery.
On Sunday April 16 at 2:57 a.m. officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department and Illinois State Police responded to the Hucks Convenience Store on Benton Road, for a report of an armed robbery.
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.
Steve Stephens broadcast a fatal shooting on Facebook Live and claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are not verified by Cleveland police.
Steve Stephens broadcast a fatal shooting on Facebook Live and claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are not verified by Cleveland police.
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.