Gov. Bruce Rauner to speak at Abraham Lincoln Symposium Banquet

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner will be the featured speaker at the annual Abraham Lincoln Association Symposium Banquet on Sunday, February 12 in Springfield.

The banquet, held to observe the 208th birthday of Lincoln, will be held at the President Abraham Lincoln Hotel in downtown Springfield. A reception starts at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $85 each and can be obtained online or by calling (866)-865-8500.

In addition to the banquet, guests can attend other activities commemorating the 16th president of the United States. The annual Abraham Lincoln Association-Benjamin Thomas Symposium begins Saturday, February 11 at 6 p.m. in the Old State Capitol Hall of Representatives. A free presentation by author and Lincoln historian Daniel Crofts of the College of New Jersey will be featured. Crofts will present "The Paradoxical Emancipator: Abraham Lincoln and the other Thirteenth Amendment."

The Thomas F. Schwartz Symposium luncheon begins at noon on Sunday, February 12 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, and features speaker Noah Andre Trudeau, author of the new book Lincoln's Greatest Journey: Sixteen Days that Changed a Presidency (March 24--April 8, 1865). Tickets to the luncheon are $30 per person.

The symposium resumes at 1:30 p.m. February 12 in the Presidential Library with "Bringing Lincoln and his White House to Life." Author Burt Solomon will discuss his new murder mystery, The Murder of Willie Lincoln. Author James Conroy will talk about his new book, Lincoln's White House: An Inside History. These author presentations are free and open to the public.

The Symposium Banquet featuring Governor Rauner ends the two days of activities.

