Murray State looks to wrap up long road trip

Murray State University will wrap up a string of four straight road games on Saturday January 14.
The Racers are 3-1 in Ohio Valley Conference play and will look to improve on that against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
After opening up against Tennessee State, the Racers have been on the road the last two weeks.
It's on the road that MSU has had it's issues, posting just a 2-7 record.
The Racers will return home next week and play four of their next five games in Murray.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.