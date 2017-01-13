Murray State looks to wrap up long road trip

Murray State University will wrap up a string of four straight road games on Saturday January 14.

The Racers are 3-1 in Ohio Valley Conference play and will look to improve on that against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

After opening up against Tennessee State, the Racers have been on the road the last two weeks.

It's on the road that MSU has had it's issues, posting just a 2-7 record.

The Racers will return home next week and play four of their next five games in Murray.

