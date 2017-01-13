Cardinals reach deals with pair of relievers

The St. Louis Cardinals have reached agreement on one-year deals for 2017 with relievers Trevor Rosenthal and Kevin Siegrist and avoid salary arbitration.

Rosenthal converted 14 of 18 save opportunities in 2016 and recorded his 100th career save on April 20. His 110 career saves rank 5th on the Cardinals all-time list.

Siegrist led National League left-handed relievers with a 2.77 ERA last season and appeared in 67 games,

The only Cardinals players eligible for arbitration are Pitchers Carlos Martinez and Michael Wacha.

