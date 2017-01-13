Cardinals reach deals with pair of relievers

Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.
Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have begun their sixth day of deliberations.
Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have begun their sixth day of deliberations.
The St. Louis Blues took a 2-game series lead against the Minnesota Wild Friday night after winning 2-1.
The St. Louis Blues took a 2-game series lead against the Minnesota Wild Friday night after winning 2-1.
Michael Wacha struck out eight for St. Louis but allowed two homers and four runs over six innings in a series-opening 3-4 loss to the Yankees.
Michael Wacha struck out eight for St. Louis but allowed two homers and four runs over six innings in a series-opening 3-4 loss to the Yankees.