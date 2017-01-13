MO National Guard companies holding departure ceremonies before final training

A number of Missouri National Guard companies are holding departure ceremonies over the weekend to send off soldiers for training before they are deployed.

The Missouri Army National Guard's Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City will hold a departure ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan., 21 at the Ozark Armory, 7600 Ozark Road, in Kansas City, Mo. Led by Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Douglas McConnell and Command Sgt. Maj. Larry Godsey, the Kansas City based company will deploy along with Alpha, Bravo and Charlie companies.

The Missouri Army National Guard's Company A, 1st Battalion, 138th Infantry Regiment out of Boonville will hold a departure ceremony at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan., 21 at the Boonville High School Gym, 1690 W Ashley Rd, in Boonville. Led by command team, Capt. Patrick Alban and 1st Sgt. Wes Blanscet, the Boonville based company of Citizen-Soldiers will accompany their sister units Companies B and C and the Headquarters company on the deployment.

Company C, led by the command team, Capt. Daniel Smith and 1st Sgt. Joshua Andrews, held a departure ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, along with Company B, led by the command team, Capt. Sean Sawyer and 1st Sgt. Eric Jordan, who held a departure ceremony at 1 p.m.

The 1-138th is headquartered in Kansas City and maintains units in St. Louis (Bridgeton), Boonville, Perryville, Monett, Anderson and Jefferson City. The 1-138th Guardsmen serve in Missouri's only maneuver and infantry unit.

The regiment is relatively new to the Missouri Army National Guard. The 1st Battalion, 138th Infantry was granted federal recognition in January 2012. The regiment was mustered in September 2010, with early implementation occurring in September 2009. The unit began building, developing and equipping the regiment in September 2008.

Soldiers of the 138th Infantry have accomplished missions in support of Operation Noble Eagle, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and are preparing to man and support missions in support of Operation New Dawn. They have also participated in state emergency duty during the winter storms of 2010 and most recently in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014.

