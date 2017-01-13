Williamson Co. airport authority commissioner retires after 21 y - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Williamson Co. airport authority commissioner retires after 21 years

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Williamson County Airport authority commissioner is retiring after 21 years of service.

The airport authority thanked Commissioner Craig Pillatsch, from Carterville, for his nearly 21 years of service to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois.

Commissioner Pillatsch was appointed by the Williamson County Board of Commissioners to the airport board in July of 1996.

He continued to be reappointed by the County Board every five years.

"We extend our thanks and sincere appreciation to Craig for his many years of good and faithful service," Airport board chairman Bernard Paul said. "He has distinguished himself as a commissioner and as the board secretary for the Airport Authority, and measurably added to the prestige of this airport."

The Airport Authority recent recognized Commissioner Pillatsch by the passage of a resolution honoring his many years of service and dedication.

  SIU to host chemistry symposium for Earth Day

    Southern Illinois University Carbondale will celebrate Earth Day by bringing chemistry and support for science to the community. 

  NASA eclipse webinars available to area educators

    Southern Illinois University Carbondale, a prime viewing location and site of NASA's global webcast of the August 21 total solar eclipse, is inviting educators from around the region to participate in a NASA webinar series focusing on eclipse instruction.

  Suspect charged with armed robbery arrested in Mt. Vernon, IL

    On Sunday April 16 at 2:57 a.m. officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department and Illinois State Police responded to the Hucks Convenience Store on Benton Road, for a report of an armed robbery.

