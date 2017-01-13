Williamson Co. airport authority commissioner retires after 21 years

The Williamson County Airport authority commissioner is retiring after 21 years of service.

The airport authority thanked Commissioner Craig Pillatsch, from Carterville, for his nearly 21 years of service to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois.

Commissioner Pillatsch was appointed by the Williamson County Board of Commissioners to the airport board in July of 1996.

He continued to be reappointed by the County Board every five years.

"We extend our thanks and sincere appreciation to Craig for his many years of good and faithful service," Airport board chairman Bernard Paul said. "He has distinguished himself as a commissioner and as the board secretary for the Airport Authority, and measurably added to the prestige of this airport."

The Airport Authority recent recognized Commissioner Pillatsch by the passage of a resolution honoring his many years of service and dedication.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.