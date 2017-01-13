How to keep your phone charged during First Alert weather - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

How to keep your phone charged during First Alert weather

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
Here are some tips on how to keep your device on - even when the power is out.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

With thousands in the Heartland dealing with power outages on Friday, January 13, it may leave you looking at your devices battery life.

Here are some tips on how to keep your device on, even when the power is out.

It's all about power management. 

Planning ahead to use as little power as possible with these tricks will help make your battery last.

Whether you have an android or iPhone that charge can go pretty quickly.

One Heartland mother had a great tip for keeping that phone charged.

"I try and keep up with the original charger because they're always the fast ones," said Cape Girardeau resident Brittany Huey.

Huey said it's the worst when your device goes dead.

"Oh my gosh, it's horrible. I'm a Netflix junkie, so then I can't get on," said Huey.

Here are some tips from the website Mashable.com:

  • See what apps are using the most power, and turn them off. Even if you can't turn them all off, you can disable the ones you aren't currently using.
  • Turn off Bluetooth to keep your phone from periodically looking to connect. If you leave it on the device will be looking for a connection in the background.
  • Don't use videos or live pictures as wallpaper. Every time you look at them or have them enabled it sucks a little bit of your power.
  • Lower the brightness setting on your screen. The brighter the screen, the more battery power your phone will use.
  • Put your phone on low-power mode and when charging use airplane mode to help it charge faster.

