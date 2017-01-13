Cape Girardeau sees a snow day without snow - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau sees a snow day without snow

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
Connect
Not a child to be seen at Cape Girardeau's Capaha Park on Jan. 13 with freezing rain keeping many inside. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS) Not a child to be seen at Cape Girardeau's Capaha Park on Jan. 13 with freezing rain keeping many inside. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Most kids are excited when school gets canceled. 

It means you can stay home or even go out and play in the snow, but freezing rain may not be the most fun to play in.

Not a child to be seen at Cape Girardeau's Capaha Park on Jan. 13 with freezing rain keeping many inside.

Alma Schrader Elementary without a single car in the parking lot. 

At Capaha Park the only ones getting any exercise were the geese.

A few Cape Girardeau moms say - going outside is the last thing they want to do on a day like this.

"We just let them watch cartoons, play in the bedroom, play board games, play their tablets, just anything to keep their little minds occupied pretty much," said mother of five Jessica Eddleman.

"Usually we just chill in bed. Watch Netflix, TV, or she'll color, play. We just kinda have a lazy day," said mom Brittany Huey.

So where was everyone?

Those who decided to brave the rain were picking up essentials, and even catching a movie.

