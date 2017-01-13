Rend Lake offering body toning and golf classes

Rend Lake College is offering something fun for adults through the winter months, and something fun for kids once spring hits the Heartland.

People of all ages are invited to take part in a body toning class, or aerobics as it was once known, to get in shape. It's a full-body conditioning and strengthening workout.

The body toning class will be offered from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Jan. 30 through May 1 at the Benton Middle School Choir Room. Cost is $69.

Rend Lake College is also offering a class called "My Buddy & Me Golf" for kids over the age of five. Kids will learn the fundamentals of golf, including safety and other key fundamentals like putting, chipping and swinging.

The golf class meets from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. from April 3 through April 24 at Red Hawk Country Club in Pinckneyville. The class costs $20, plus a $10 supply fee for the range golf balls.

To learn more about either of these classes, call 618-437-5321 ext. 1714 or by emailing commcorped@rlc.edu.

