Work in progress on new Cape Girardeau Fire Station 4

Work is in progress on the new Fire Station 4 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Fire Chief Rick Ennis said the fire station could be in use by fall, if Mother Nature cooperates.

"It is progressing along very nice," he said. "It's on schedule and the main framework is up now so they're going to start doing the exterior walls trying to get it under roof before any more bad weather comes in and then they will start on the interior."

The fire department posted pictures of the construction progress on its Facebook page on Friday, January 13.

They said the steel frame work is starting to go up.

The fire station is located at 3011 Lexington near the roundabout.

It's expected to cost around $3 million.

City leaders paid for it with the Fire Sales Tax and Public Safety Trust Fund voters approved in 2014.

