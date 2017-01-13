Work in progress on new Cape Girardeau Fire Station 4

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will celebrate Earth Day by bringing chemistry and support for science to the community.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale will celebrate Earth Day by bringing chemistry and support for science to the community.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale, a prime viewing location and site of NASA’s global webcast of the August 21 total solar eclipse, is inviting educators from around the region to participate in a NASA webinar series focusing on eclipse instruction.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale, a prime viewing location and site of NASA’s global webcast of the August 21 total solar eclipse, is inviting educators from around the region to participate in a NASA webinar series focusing on eclipse instruction.
On Sunday April 16 at 2:57 a.m. officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department and Illinois State Police responded to the Hucks Convenience Store on Benton Road, for a report of an armed robbery.
On Sunday April 16 at 2:57 a.m. officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department and Illinois State Police responded to the Hucks Convenience Store on Benton Road, for a report of an armed robbery.
Jaden Schwartz scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Jake Allen made 40 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday for a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
Jaden Schwartz scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Jake Allen made 40 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday for a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.