Crews clear ice covered trees in Saline Co., IL

Crews in Saline County were busy on Friday, January 13 clearing fallen limbs from Harco Road.

Harco Road is located between Marion and Harrisburg just off of Route 13.

A large limb was blocking the southbound lane on Harco Road and was cleared.

As a precautionary measure crews proceeded to check for any limbs or trees that were hanging low and in danger of causing additional problems due to ice buildup and knocked them down using a backhoe.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.