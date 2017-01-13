Crews clear ice covered trees in Saline Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews clear ice covered trees in Saline Co., IL

Written by Bill Allen, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: Bill Allen/KFVS) (Source: Bill Allen/KFVS)
SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Crews in Saline County were busy on Friday, January 13 clearing fallen limbs from Harco Road.

Harco Road is located between Marion and Harrisburg just off of Route 13.

A large limb was blocking the southbound lane on Harco Road and was cleared.

As a precautionary measure crews proceeded to check for any limbs or trees that were hanging low and in danger of causing additional problems due to ice buildup and knocked them down using a backhoe.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Suspect charged with armed robbery arrested in Mt. Vernon, IL

    Suspect charged with armed robbery arrested in Mt. Vernon, IL

    Sunday, April 16 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-04-16 22:56:43 GMT
    Ryan Stewart (Source: Mount Vernon Police Department Facebook)Ryan Stewart (Source: Mount Vernon Police Department Facebook)

    On Sunday April 16 at 2:57 a.m. officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department and Illinois State Police responded to the Hucks Convenience Store on Benton Road, for a report of an armed robbery.

    On Sunday April 16 at 2:57 a.m. officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department and Illinois State Police responded to the Hucks Convenience Store on Benton Road, for a report of an armed robbery.

  • Blues top Wild 3-1, grab 3-0 series lead

    Blues top Wild 3-1, grab 3-0 series lead

    Sunday, April 16 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-04-16 22:32:31 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Jaden Schwartz scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Jake Allen made 40 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday for a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

    Jaden Schwartz scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Jake Allen made 40 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday for a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

  • Heartland road projects for 4/17

    Heartland road projects for 4/17

    Sunday, May 11 2014 4:08 PM EDT2014-05-11 20:08:01 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-04-16 22:29:48 GMT

    Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.

    Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.

    •   
Powered by Frankly