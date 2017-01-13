Ice Storm Coverage: how we prepare

It's no secret: the news never stops.

So, that means members of the KFVS News Team have to get out and about, regardless of the weather.

Have you ever wondered what we do to prepare?

Well, for one, we bundle up!

Our News Director usually sends an email to the entire content department reminding everyone to wear layers, bring gloves, and scarves to make sure we're ready to cover the news.

We also check all of the news vehicles ahead of the storm to make sure they're stocked and in good working order before we send anyone out in them.

Often, someone will make a grocery run to get bottled water and snacks that crews can take out in the field.

We take safety very seriously and want to make sure everyone takes the appropriate precautions.

