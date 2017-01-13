Ice Storm Coverage: how we prepare - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ice Storm Coverage: how we prepare

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

It's no secret: the news never stops.

So, that means members of the KFVS News Team have to get out and about, regardless of the weather.

Have you ever wondered what we do to prepare?

Well, for one, we bundle up!

Our News Director usually sends an email to the entire content department reminding everyone to wear layers, bring gloves, and scarves to make sure we're ready to cover the news.

We also check all of the news vehicles ahead of the storm to make sure they're stocked and in good working order before we send anyone out in them.

Often, someone will make a grocery run to get bottled water and snacks that crews can take out in the field.

We take safety very seriously and want to make sure everyone takes the appropriate precautions.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Blues top Wild 3-1, grab 3-0 series lead

    Blues top Wild 3-1, grab 3-0 series lead

    Sunday, April 16 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-04-16 22:32:31 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Jaden Schwartz scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Jake Allen made 40 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday for a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

    Jaden Schwartz scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Jake Allen made 40 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday for a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

  • Heartland road projects for 4/17

    Heartland road projects for 4/17

    Sunday, May 11 2014 4:08 PM EDT2014-05-11 20:08:01 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-04-16 22:29:48 GMT

    Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.

    Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.

  • Steamboat Classic Triathlon comes to Cape Girardeau, MO

    Steamboat Classic Triathlon comes to Cape Girardeau, MO

    Sunday, April 16 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-04-16 21:24:23 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Athleticism will be tested in this three-part race throughout Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

    Athleticism will be tested in this three-part race throughout Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

    •   
Powered by Frankly