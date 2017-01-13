Business burglary under investigation in Carbondale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Business burglary under investigation in Carbondale

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

An early morning burglary is under investigation in Carbondale.

According to police, someone broke into Southern Recycling on West Chestnut Street between 5:30-5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 12.

The suspect or suspects damaged things inside the building and tried to steal a few items.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 618-457-3200.

