Business burglary under investigation in Carbondale

Jaden Schwartz scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Jake Allen made 40 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday for a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Athleticism will be tested in this three-part race throughout Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Authorities say a 48-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle while walking on a highway near the southern Missouri tourist community of Branson.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of committing an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Lake City Dollar Store on Sunday, April 16.
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.
