Business burglary under investigation in Carbondale

An early morning burglary is under investigation in Carbondale.

According to police, someone broke into Southern Recycling on West Chestnut Street between 5:30-5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 12.

The suspect or suspects damaged things inside the building and tried to steal a few items.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 618-457-3200.

