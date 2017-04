McCracken Co. senior signs to run Cross Country and Track at collegiate level

McCracken County High School Senior Josh Grogan will run for Morehead State University in Morehead Kentucky.

Grogan has quite a list of accomplishments in both Cross Country and Track.

Cross Country Accomplishments:

KHSAA State Qualifier 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016

1st Team All-Area Class AAA 2012-2016

1st Team All-Region Class AAA 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016

Freshman All-State Team 2013

1st Team Academic All-State Class AAA 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016

Awarded Most Valuable Runner of Team 2013-2016

Track Accomplishments:

KHSAA State Qualifier 4x800m Relay 2013, 2015

KHSAA State Qualifier Class AAA 1600m Run 2016

KHSAA State Qualifier Class A 3200m Run 2013

1st Team All-Area Class AAA 4x800m Relay 2013-2016

1st Team All-Area Class AAA 1600m Run 2013-2016

1st Team All-Area Class AAA 3200m Run 2013-2016

1st Team All-Region Class AAA 4x800m Relay 2013-2015

1st Team All-Region Class AAA 1600m Run 2013, 2014, 2016

1st Team All-Region Class AAA 3200m Run 2013, 2015

1st Team Academic All-State 2013-2016

Grogan will run both cross country and track for Morehead State.

