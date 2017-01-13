This week in country music: 1962 Patsy Cline

Let's take a little spin in the Breakfast Show musical time machine. This morning we travel way back to 1962.

It was this week of that year some country music legends all had songs at the top of the charts.

Billboard Magazine had Gentleman Jim Reeves at number 5 with Losing Your Love. Reeves turned to country music after a injury forced him to give up on a professional baseball career back in the 1940's. The legendary singer had been in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system.

At number four was another performer who was destined for the Country Music Hall of Fame. Soft Rain was somewhat of a minor hit for Ray Price who had major chart hits during the late 1950's and early 1960's with hits like Crazy Arms, Heartaches by the Number and City Lights.

The lady many call the Queen of Country Music was in the number three spot with one of her biggest hits. Crazy was written by Willie Nelson, but Patsy Cline was the singer who made it famous. It's considered by many as the greatest country music hit of all time.

He stood six foot six and weighed two-forty five. Some say he came from New Orleans where he got in a fight over a Cajun Queen. You know the lines to Big Bad John. This week Jimmy Dean had the story of the heroic miner at number two.

A Missouri native was in the top spot. Walk on By was the biggest hit in the career of Leroy Van Dyke. The song stayed in the number one position for 19 weeks and Billboard has it at number two on its rankings of the biggest chart hits of all time.

By the way Van Dyke currently owns a 1 thousand acre farm near Sedalia and despite being 87 years old still continues a full performance schedule. As a sideline to his music career, he raises Arabian mules.

