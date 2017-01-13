January 16 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're in good company when it comes to singers from the 1970's.

He hit it big in 1974 with the hits Spiders and Snakes and Wildwood Weed. These days he calls Branson, Missouri his home. He's headlined a theater there since 1990. Jim Stafford is 73 today. By the way, here's a little trivia for you. While in high school he played in a band that included Country Music Hall of Fame songwriter Bobby Braddock, Graham Parson of the Byrds and Kent Lavoi who went on to become a singer-songwriter who goes by the name Lobo.

Also on the birthday list is a country singer who's won plenty of Grammy and CMA awards throughout his career. His hits include: Pure Love, There's No Getting Over Me, Smoky Mountain Rain and many many others. In fact he's scored 40 number one hits which is third behind George Strait and Conway Twitty. Country music hall of fame member Ronnie Milsap is 74 today.

He's a former Cardinal who helped the team win World Series championships in 2006 and 2011. He left the Cardinals as a free agent in 2012, but still holds many of the team's batting records. Albert Pujols is 37 today.

He's considered one of the greatest professional boxers of all time. He's held titles in several different weight classes. In fact he's the only boxer in history to start his career as a light middleweight and go on to win a heavyweight title. Roy Jones Jr. is 48 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.



