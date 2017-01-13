DeSoto Grade School Superintendent sends unique school closing message

Who says school closing message have to be generic?

Certainly not DeSoto Grade School Superintendent Nathaniel Wilson!

Billie Presswood posted an audio clip of his message on our Facebook page.

Mr. Wilson used the popular song "Ice Ice Baby" to let students and parents know that class would be cancelled on Friday, Jan. 13.

You can check out all the school closings here.

