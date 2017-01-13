DeSoto Grade School Superintendent sends unique school closing message

A Gilbertsville, Kentucky man is in the hospital in critical condition following a motorcycle vs. fertilizer spreader crash in Graves County.
Shorts weather is upon us. To get ready, local fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson shared the perfect leg workout.
Southern Illinois University may have teams like football and basketball but can those guys rescue you from deep inside a mine? No way.
The St. Louis Cardinals are in New York for three game series with the Yankees.
Three Southeast Missouri State University teams representing the Bass Anglers have earned spots in national fishing tournaments after outstanding finishes in the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series Midwest Regional Tournament and the FLW Yeti College Fishing Central Division Tournament, which were both held recently on the Lake of the Ozarks.
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
