DeSoto Grade School Superintendent sends unique school closing message

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
DESOTO, IL (KFVS) -

Who says school closing message have to be generic?

Certainly not DeSoto Grade School Superintendent Nathaniel Wilson!

Billie Presswood posted an audio clip of his message on our Facebook page.

Mr. Wilson used the popular song "Ice Ice Baby" to let students and parents know that class would be cancelled on Friday, Jan. 13.

You can check out all the school closings here.

