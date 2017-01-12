Propane gas heaters provide inexpensive heat alternative in case - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Propane gas heaters provide inexpensive heat alternative in case of power outage

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

This winter storm could cause power outages, and a good generator can help solve that problem - but it could also be hard on your bank account.

At Ace Hardware store in Jackson, Missouri they have propane powered heaters if your electric goes out.

The heaters will run you about $50, and even though the cost is low, they pump out the same, if not better, amount of heat and could come in handy if the power goes out.

Workers said it could be a great alternative for people who can't afford a standard generator.

"Some people just can't afford generators to do their whole house or part of their house, you can just go out and get small propane heater that could heat up one room, put it into the house so it can heat up one room so that way the family can huddle around each other in that one room instead of spending money they have," said Matt Fluegge, manager of Ace Hardware.

Of course, like with any heater, make sure to use precautions and keep it away from spots where it could catch something on fire, and never leave it on while you're away from home.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Workout for summer worthy legs

    Workout for summer worthy legs

    Saturday, April 15 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-04-16 03:28:57 GMT

    Shorts weather is upon us.  To get ready, local fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson shared the perfect leg workout. 

    Shorts weather is upon us.  To get ready, local fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson shared the perfect leg workout. 

  • Mine rescue team shows off their skills

    Mine rescue team shows off their skills

    Saturday, April 15 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-04-16 01:54:50 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Southern Illinois University may have teams like football and basketball but can those guys rescue you from deep inside a mine?  No way. 

    Southern Illinois University may have teams like football and basketball but can those guys rescue you from deep inside a mine?  No way. 

  • Cardinals travel to New York to face the Yankees

    Cardinals travel to New York to face the Yankees

    Saturday, April 15 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-16 01:52:25 GMT

    The St. Louis Cardinals are in New York for three game series with the Yankees. 

    The St. Louis Cardinals are in New York for three game series with the Yankees. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly