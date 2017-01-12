Propane gas heaters provide inexpensive heat alternative in case of power outage

This winter storm could cause power outages, and a good generator can help solve that problem - but it could also be hard on your bank account.

At Ace Hardware store in Jackson, Missouri they have propane powered heaters if your electric goes out.

The heaters will run you about $50, and even though the cost is low, they pump out the same, if not better, amount of heat and could come in handy if the power goes out.

Workers said it could be a great alternative for people who can't afford a standard generator.

"Some people just can't afford generators to do their whole house or part of their house, you can just go out and get small propane heater that could heat up one room, put it into the house so it can heat up one room so that way the family can huddle around each other in that one room instead of spending money they have," said Matt Fluegge, manager of Ace Hardware.

Of course, like with any heater, make sure to use precautions and keep it away from spots where it could catch something on fire, and never leave it on while you're away from home.

