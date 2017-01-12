Cardinals Caravan stops in Jonesboro, AR and Dyersburg, TN canceled due to weather

Due to severe winter weather forecasts and travel safety concerns, the Cardinals Caravan stops scheduled for Jonesboro, Ark. and Dyersburg, Tenn. have been canceled.

The team still currently plans to make the Cardinals Caravan stops scheduled for Sunday and Monday (including stops in Carbondale, Paducah, and Cape Girardeau), but will continue to monitor forecasts.

