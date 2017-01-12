FOUND! Marion, IL officials say missing man has returned home

Officials in Marion, Illinois say a man who hadn't been seen since Wednesday is now back home safe and sound.

Mark Doan had last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 4:30 p.m., when he walked away from his residence in Marion. He apparently walked back home around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

At that time, Doan was wearing a dark blue zip-up jacket with orange and white strips on the sleeves, blue jean pants, and tan work boots.

The most recent possible sighting was near the intersection of S. Court St. and Lexington St., in Marion, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at approximately 2 p.m.

Doan suffers from seizures and impaired cognitive ability, due to a previous traumatic brain injury, and was not taking his prescription seizure medication.

