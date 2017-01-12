ISP arrests Chicago man for allegedly threatening public officia - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP arrests Chicago man for allegedly threatening public officials

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Eric M. Pence (Source: ISP) Eric M. Pence (Source: ISP)
CHICAGO (KFVS) -

A Chicago man was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening both the governor and a county sheriff.

Illinois State Police officers arrested Eric M. Pence, 24, of Chicago, for sending a threat letter to Governor Bruce Rauner.

The preliminary investigation also revealed Pence sent threatening emails to the DuPage County Sheriff.

The DuPage County State's Attorney was contacted, reviewed the case and approved a charge of threatening a public official for the threat to the Governor and harassment using an electronic communication device for the threat to the DuPage County Sheriff.

Pence is held at the DuPage County Jail on $250,000 bond. The case remains an open and ongoing investigation.

