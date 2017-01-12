Health professionals caution local residents on staying safe during icy weather

If you have to be out in the ice, there are some things you can do to prevent falling and injuring yourself.

Whether you are walking to the mailbox or walking your dog, it's important that you take precautions when in the freezing rain.

Doctors and nurses in the emergency room at SSM Health in Mt. Vernon, Ill. say they see many types of injuries when it gets icy - an increase in falls, sprains and fractures, broken bones, chest pains, auto accidents, hypothermia, frost bites and even seasonal illnesses like the flu.

"Anytime we see a change in the weather, be it fog, rain snow or ice coming. we anticipate an influx of patients coming in due to MVAs and our close proximity to the interstate," said Dr. Richard Griffin of SSM Health.

As a regional facility, the hospital provides a depth of services for out-of-state travelers and truck drivers as well, because of its proximity to the freeway.

To prep for a bad weather day, Dr. Griffin says there will be additional providers and physicians that are located locally so they can ensure their attendance to work.

Dr. Griffin advises, "You need to make sure you put yourself in the best possible position, so you should bring an extra change of clothes in case you find that your car wont start or you're not able to leave your work place. You should also wear rubber sole shoes or shoes that have a very good fitting."

If the emergency room has an emergency, there is a disaster plan in place, it's called Code White.

Finally, the doctor urges us not only to be cautious, but also to take care of neighbors and make sure they are doing good.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.