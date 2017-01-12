Tow truck drivers across Heartland preparing for incoming icy we - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tow truck drivers across Heartland preparing for incoming icy weather conditions

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Tow truck drivers across the Heartland have been working all day making sure their trucks are ready for the ice storm expected this weekend.

Drivers have been double checking making sure all needed supplies are inside their trucks.

If you get stuck and need a tow, be expecting to wait about an hour to get help. Drivers say preparing is the best thing all drivers can be doing right now.

"If you're going to be traveling long distance, keep some water with you, maybe a blanket, because when it gets busy and people starts sliding off the road, there could be a little bit of a wait," said Adam Fuhrer, driver.

MoDOT has encouraged all drivers to stay home - but if you must get out, road crews recommend drivers have an idea of where you would want your car to be taken if its seriously damaged.  

