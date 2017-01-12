MO Gov. Greitens declares state of emergency ahead of ice storm

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens declared a state of emergency on Thursday afternoon, January 12.

He called the Missouri National Guard in preparation for the possible effects of the ice.

Greitens made the announcement during a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center.

You can watch the video below.

Gov. Greitens activated the operations center on Wednesday, by executive order.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, following a meeting with key public safety leaders at the State Emergency Management Agency, Gov. Greitens gave a briefing on the scale of the threat, what Missouri's government is doing to manage the storm and what the public can do to be prepared.

On Wednesday, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens issued Executive Order No. 17-05 activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Center in response to the weather.

He issued the following statement:

"I've directed the Department of Public Safety to activate the Missouri State Emergency Operations Center in anticipation of the severe winter storm expected to begin tomorrow night. We will keep the public updated, and the Department of Public Safety will keep people informed of best practices and the scale of the storm. Everyone should be aware that this potential weather event could disrupt travel and cause power outages across the state. We will be closely monitoring the situation as it develops. Our team is working closely with the Department of Public Safety and other state agencies to make safety through this storm our top priority."

According to DPS Director Drew Juden, the State Emergency Management Agency and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are already implementing their coordinated response plans to ensure that the right resources are in the areas where they are expected to be needed.

"With the forecast calling for much of Missouri to potentially be impacted by freezing rain and accumulating ice, the time to prepare is right now," Director Juden said.

