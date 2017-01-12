Ameren Missouri requests rate hike; local hearings planned in Cape, Charleston

Ameren Missouri wants to raise electric rates.

The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold local public hearings in Cape Girardeau and Charleston on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to give members of the public a chance to ask questions.

The local public hearing schedule is as follows:

Cape Girardeau. Osage Centre-Room 4AB, 1625 North Kingshighway. The hearing starts at , beginning with a public information/question and answer session conducted by the PSC Staff, followed by the Commission receiving testimony from the public. January 17: Charleston. Charleston High School, Clara Drinkwater Newman Auditorium, 606 S. Thorn St. The hearing starts at 6 p.m., beginning with a public information/question and answer session conducted by the PSC Staff, followed by the Commission receiving testimony from the public.

At the public hearings, one of the main points of concern was the idea that the rate hike was because of the closing of the Noranda Aluminum plant. Officials with Ameren Missouri said that it's not a hike in those cases, but rather a return to normal. Warren Wood, the vice president of External Affairs and Communications for Ameren Missouri, said that it's due to the Noranda plant not bringing down the costs for every costumer like they were.

"Unfortunately, Noranda has gone out of business and no longer operating," Wood said. "That benefit that the customers have been enjoying for several years now goes away and it looks like a rate increase with them going away. But what's really happening is the benefit of them having been on the system is now going away."

If you couldn't make it to one of the local public hearings but still want to have your voice heard, you can contact the Office of the Public Counsel, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102. You can also call (866)-922-2959 or email opcservice@ded.mo.gov. You can also contact the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, by telephone at 1-800-392-4211 or by emailing pscinfo@psc.mo.gov.

On July 1, 2016, Ameren Missouri filed an electric rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to increase annual electric revenues by approximately $206.4 million.

According to the filing, residential customers would pay approximately $99 more per year if the rate request is approved. Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.26 million electric customers in 60 Missouri counties and the City of St. Louis

