Marshall Co., KY officials searching for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar General

Officials in Marshall Co., Kentucky are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a store on Thursday afternoon.

On January 12 at 1:30 p.m., A Marshall Co. deputy received a call from dispatch that there had been an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store on US 68 W in Sharpe.

Upon investigation the suspect entered the store and went up to the cashier, pulled up his shirt and pulled a black semi-automatic pistol out pointing it at the cashier demanding all the money in the drawer.

There was also a customer standing in line that the suspect demanded all of her money as well.

The man then exited the store leaving in a green Ford extended cab pickup with chrome running boards turning left on US 68 W headed towards McCracken County.

The investigation is continuing. Deputies from both the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.

If you have any information on the crimes listed or in any crime; you may call Marshall County Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous.

