WANTED: 2 Paducah men wanted on outstanding warrants

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Police in Paducah are looking for two men wanted on outstanding warrants and one of them should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Ronnie Ford, 38, is wanted on charges of assault and absconding probation.

Marlon Brown, 43, is wanted on charges of contempt of court, bail-jumping, and wanton endangerment. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officers have tried to locate both men and their former addresses and other places they're known to hang out, but they haven't been located yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

