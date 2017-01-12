Business closings, event cancellations in the Heartland

You can send us your business, church or event cancellation to news@kfvs12.com.

Missouri

Visiting hours at the Missouri Department of Corrections may be canceled at correctional centers across the state. If family members or friends are planning to visit an incarcerated offender Jan. 13-15, they should contact the institution to see if visiting hours have been canceled before making any travel plans.

Advance

Cross Trails Medical Center will be closed Friday, Jan. 13 due to the inclement weather.

Cape Girardeau

Belladona Salon & Spa (both locations) will be closed Friday, Jan. 13 due to the inclement weather.

Cape Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore will be closed Friday, Jan. 13.

ODACS, Inc. is closed Friday, Jan. 13.

Blue Sky Community Services will be closed Friday, Jan. 13.

East Missouri Action Agency - all locations - are closed Friday, Jan. 13 due to the inclement weather.

River City Health Clinic, 224 Frederick St, Cape is closed Friday, Jan. 13 due to weather.

Dynamite Coffee will be closed on Friday, Jan. 13.

Cape Portable Buildings & TYM Tractors in Cape Girardeau will be closed on Friday, Jan 13th.

Carter County

The Carter County Library will be closed Friday, Jan. 13.

Chaffee

The Chaffee License Bureau will be closed all day on Friday, Jan. 13.

Desloge

Farmington

Farmington Physician Associates closed at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.

Fredericktown

Greenville

The Wayne County Health Center will be closed Friday, Jan. 13.

Ironton

Jackson

Signature Packaging in will be closed Friday, Jan. 13.

Park Hills

Marble Hill

Cross Trails Medical Center will be closed Friday, Jan. 13 due to the inclement weather.

Perryville

The Rosary for Life event at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, MO has been postponed to Saturday, January 21 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Ste. Genevieve

Illinois

Carbondale

The Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Carbondale will be closed Friday, Jan. 13 (located at University Baptist Church-700 South Oakland).

Collinsville

Cahokia Mounds will be closed Friday. No decision has been made yet on whether the site will operate on Saturday.

Franklin County

All locations of the Franklin-Williamson County Heath Department will be closed Friday, Jan. 13.

Hartford

Lewis & Clark historic site will be closed on Friday.

Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Court House will be closed Friday, Jan. 13. It will reopen on Jan. 17 at regular business hours.

Prairie du Rocher

Fort de Chartres historic site will be closed on Friday. No word yet if it will reopen on Saturday.

Vandalia

The Vandalia Statehouse historic site will be closed on Friday.

Williamson County

All locations of the Franklin-Williamson County Heath Department will be closed Friday, Jan. 13.

