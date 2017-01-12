Cattle on the loose in Ellsinore after crash

A crash on Highway 60 near Ellsinore caused quite a commotion this morning.

According to the Ellsinore Fire Department, a truck hauling cattle overturned and all the animals got loose.

There were still 40-50 head of cattle on the loose as of 1 p.m.

Once the truck was up-righted, the driver left to finish the trip to Oklahoma.

In the meantime, people on horseback spent the afternoon trying to keep the cows off the road.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.