Cattle on the loose in Ellsinore after crash

Cattle on the loose in Ellsinore after crash

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
ELLSINORE, MO (KFVS) -

A crash on Highway 60 near Ellsinore caused quite a commotion this morning.

According to the Ellsinore Fire Department, a truck hauling cattle overturned and all the animals got loose.

There were still 40-50 head of cattle on the loose as of 1 p.m.

Once the truck was up-righted, the driver left to finish the trip to Oklahoma.

In the meantime, people on horseback spent the afternoon trying to keep the cows off the road.

