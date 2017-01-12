4 hurt in Kennett crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 hurt in Kennett crash

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

A crash in the Kennett city limits sent four people to the emergency room Thursday morning.

According to the police department, officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Independence and Russell Streets just after 7 a.m.

An SUV driven by Bradford Metheny, 46, of Kennett rear-ended a transport van driven by Randal Pickett of Malden, according to police.

Metheny was taken by helicopter to a Memphis hospital.

Pickett and his two passengers were taken to a Kennett hospital by ambulance.

