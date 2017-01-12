Heartland residents get ready to hunker down for incoming ice storm

At Food Giant in Cape Girardeau people were getting ready and buying the essentials. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

It's about time to hunker down for the incoming ice storm - and many are running to the store to get last minute supplies.

At Food Giant in Cape Girardeau people were getting ready and buying the essentials: milk, bread, eggs, and sandwich meat being the more popular items.

With the overnight storm headed our way, shoppers told me they don't want to risk the roads.

Carol Berman of Cape Girardeau said she was ready.

"I'm stocking up because it's gonna get icy, and I need bread and milk just like everyone else. The parking lot's getting full. So, I had to come before it got bad. I've got my movies all recorded. I'm ready. I'm going home. I'm gonna get my cat food and we're hibernating," Berman said.

Berman said she came out early, because it's not worth risking the dangerous weather.

You may already have already stocked your fridge ahead of the upcoming storm, but what happens if your power goes out? When do you know that food is no good?

According to the US Department of Agriculture the most important thing to remember is "when in doubt throw it out!"

With storms on their way it means a higher probability that your power could go out, and the USDA wants you to know if your meat has been out for two hours over forty degrees, it is bad.

Here are some more tips to make sure you keep your food fresh:

Find the closest place to buy dry or block ice. That could be a grocery store or gas station.

Group food in the freezer. Keeping items together can help retain their temperature.

Make sure the refrigerator and freezer doors are closed as much as possible.

Freeze refrigerated items. That way they can thaw and be usable for longer.

Click here for a full list of tips from The USDA on Food Safety during storms.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.