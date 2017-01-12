Missourians taking to the streets to protest Senate vote to dismantle ACA

Shorts weather is upon us. To get ready, local fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson shared the perfect leg workout.
Southern Illinois University may have teams like football and basketball but can those guys rescue you from deep inside a mine? No way.
The St. Louis Cardinals are in New York for three game series with the Yankees.
Three Southeast Missouri State University teams representing the Bass Anglers have earned spots in national fishing tournaments after outstanding finishes in the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series Midwest Regional Tournament and the FLW Yeti College Fishing Central Division Tournament, which were both held recently on the Lake of the Ozarks.
Graves County Sheriff Department put one Kentucky woman behind bars after a reported burglary on the morning of Friday, April 14.
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.
