Missourians taking to the streets to protest Senate vote to dismantle ACA

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
The United State Senate voted early the morning of January 12 to pass a budget resolution intended to dismantle much of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare or the ACA.

Proponents of the ACA say that with this vote, federal lawmakers are "moving forward with their scheme to gut health care coverage for tens of millions of Americans, with no plan for replacing the law’s protections."

A number of health care supporters in Missouri are planing to take to the streets across the state to demonstrate their disapproval.

Activists plan to hold the following rallies over the next several days:

Thursday, January 12, 4 p.m.

  • St. Louis: Sen. McCaskill's Office: 5850 Delmar Blvd A

Friday, January 13, 8 a.m.

  • Kansas City: Sen. Blunt's Office, 1000 Walnut St #1560
  • Clayton: Sen. Blunt's Office: 7700 Bonhomme #315

Tuesday, January 17, 8 a.m.

  • Arnold: Corner of 141 & Jeffco Blvd (Hwy 61)
  • Clayton: Sen. Blunt's Office: 7700 Bonhomme #315
  • Dexter: Intersection of N. One Mile Rd & Business 60
  • Joplin: SW corner of 32nd & Rangeline
  • Springfield: Intersection of National & Sunshine
  • St. Louis: Sen. McCaskill's Office: 5850 Delmar Blvd A
  • West Plains: Location TBD

