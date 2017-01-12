IL Gov. Bruce Rauner announces #GovClassroomVisit to connect with students around state

Governor Bruce Rauner has announced on his Facebook page the hashtag #GovClassroomVisit for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, encouraging classrooms to submit videos showcasing what they’re learning and how.

The videos can focus on anything from computer or technology projects to hands-on assignments and everything in between.

They should center around the unique ways Illinois students are learning either inside or outside of their classrooms.

The governor plans to do a Learning Tour and visit several schools throughout the state to highlight the hard work and creativity of teachers and students.

These video submissions will determine where he goes to learn first.

“I get requests to visit schools both in person and on my social media pages, and I thought a Learning Tour would be a fun way to connect with the students of Illinois,” Governor Rauner said.

“We all need to put children and education first. It’s the most important thing we can do as a community.”

Entries should be no longer than 5 minutes in length. #GovClassroomVisit submissions will be taken from January 12, 2017, through February 10, 2017, at 5 p.m. Three finalists will be selected.

Those finalists will be posted to the governor’s Facebook page, and the people of Illinois will be able to cast their vote to determine which school the governor visits first.

