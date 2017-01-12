One shining moment: Leopold basketball player makes big play

Everyone celebrates with Caleb after one of his baskets. (Source: Tanya Standridge Albritton, Facebook)

It's a game that players, coaches, and fans won't soon forget.

The Oran Eagles visited the Leopold Wildcats for a 5th grade basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

While we don't know the final score (to be honest, we forgot to ask), but it's safe to say that both teams won the game.

Caleb Rosanna, a player for Leopold, has played since third grade, but has never made a basket.

His mom Jennifer told us that Caleb has Down syndrome.

The coach for Oran, Ryan Dennis, said he watched Caleb's teammates pass him the ball, but he missed the shot.

A player for Oran got the rebound and started running back down the court, and that's when Coach Dennis called a timeout.

He called the boys to the huddle and told them to get the ball back to Caleb. The coach told them that if he missed, get it back to him to shoot again until he scored.

After a few shots, Caleb scored a basket and the crowd went wild.

But, what happened next might be the best part.

Members of the Oran team decided two points weren't enough for Caleb.

On the next trip up the court, they got the ball back to Caleb and he scored again!

That's four points for Caleb!

When we talked to his mom, Jennifer Rosanna told us that she and Caleb are incredibly grateful for everything members of both teams did for him.

No matter the final score, it's safe to say the Eagles and the Wildcats both won the game.

