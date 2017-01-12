Gov. Rauner addresses first meeting of IL Bicentennial Commission

Governor Bruce Rauner unveiled the official Bicentennial logo at the Old State Capitol on Thursday, January 12.

It was during the first meeting of the Illinois Bicentennial Commission and the co-chairs were also announced.

"From Kaskaskia to Vandalia and now Springfield, this has been a long time coming, and I am honored that you can be a part of this effort to honor our past while paving the way for our future," Gov. Rauner said. "From our rich history to our rich soil Illinois has changed over the last two centuries but our focus is still much the same. We're still deeply rooted and invested in our children's education, moving Illinois forward through innovation and technology and working together to make our great state the best place to live in the country."

At the meeting, Gov. Rauner and Bicentennial Office Executive Director Stuart Layne unveiled the official bicentennial logo. It was created and donated by Ben Olsen, of Schaumburg PR agency 3 Monkeys and Aardvark Studios.

The navy and gold design with 21 gold stars represents Illinois' entry as the 21st state in the union. The colors are a nod to the State of Illinois' official seal.

"The sunburst in the middle of the state outline portrays the impact Illinois has made on the country and the world over the past two centuries and the bright future we aspire to for the next 200 years," Layne said.

Those serving on the commission are from all across the state and include 40 members appointed by the governor, 11 members appointed by legislative leaders and several non-voting state agency representatives.

On September 20, 2016, Gov. Rauner signed Executive Order 2016-11 to create the new Illinois Bicentennial Commission and the Governor's Office of the Illinois Bicentennial to lead the planning for the celebration of the state's 200th birthday.

You can click here for more information on the Illinois Bicentennial Celebration.

