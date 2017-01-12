Southeast River Campus announces upcoming show auditions

Think you've got what it takes to hit the stage?

Southeast Missouri State University’s Earl and Margie Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts will give you that chance next month, as it holds auditions for two upcoming productions.

“Greater Tuna” and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" will both be performed at the 2017 River Campus Summer Arts Festival.

Auditions are scheduled for Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. in the Wendy Kurka Rust Flexible Theatre.

They are open to the general public, and all positions include a small salary. All actors auditioning should bring a photo and resume. “Greater Tuna” is seeking two male actors, and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is seeking adults, including five men and four women.

For actors auditioning for both shows, please prepare a broad comedic monologue and a brief song in the style of William Finn. Actors auditioning for “Greater Tuna” only will present the broad comedic monologue, and those auditioning for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” will present the song in the style of William Finn. Those auditioning for singing roles should bring music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided.

Rehearsals will begin May 23. Performances run June 15-28.

