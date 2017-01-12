Heartland Hoops games Friday 1/13 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Hoops games Friday 1/13

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KFVS) -

Here's a look at our Heartland Hoops games for our season premiere on Friday, January 13 at 10 p.m. on KFVS-12.

Heartland Hoops Featured Games 

  • Kennett at Notre Dame
  • NMCC at Cape Central
  • Delta at Bell City
  • Richland at Advance
  • Charleston at Scott Co. Central
  • Carbondale at Marion
  • Pinckneyville at Carterville

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly