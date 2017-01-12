Pink Up: January Newsletter

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Over 1,000 people came out to the Osage Center on Saturday, April 15 for Easter Egg Hunt with the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department.
Over 1,000 people came out to the Osage Center on Saturday, April 15 for Easter Egg Hunt with the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department.
Officials with the Illinois State Police reported a crash involving one vehicle on Interstate 57 in Franklin County, Illinois.
Officials with the Illinois State Police reported a crash involving one vehicle on Interstate 57 in Franklin County, Illinois.
A report released this past week shows that white Missourians between the ages 25 to 54 are dying at a disproportionately high rate from drug overdoses.
A report released this past week shows that white Missourians between the ages 25 to 54 are dying at a disproportionately high rate from drug overdoses.
A home in Cairo has significant damage after catching fire twice Saturday morning.
A home in Cairo has significant damage after catching fire twice Saturday morning.
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.
North Korea reportedly failed at an attempted missile launch.
North Korea reportedly failed at an attempted missile launch.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
Arkansas' already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo.
Arkansas' already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo.
This happened at the Sun Dial Restaurant, which is known for rotating on top of the Westin Hotel.
This happened at the Sun Dial Restaurant, which is known for rotating on top of the Westin Hotel.