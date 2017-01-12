Pink Up: January Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

New research could prove to be a lifesaver for breast cancer patients. Researchers are looking at a new drug called buparlisib. According to Dr. Olivia Aranha at Saint Francis Medical Center, it was developed to help patients with stage four breast cancer that is fueled by hormones. It is aimed at keeping the cancer from progressing and maintain their quality of life.

Nichole Cartmell will take a closer look at it what it could mean for patients on the Breakfast Show and Heartland News at Five on January 12, 2017.